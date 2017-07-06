Sorry ladies, Marcus Grodd gave away his last rose. The ‘Bachelorette’ alum is engaged to girlfriend Ally Lutar, according to a new report, and the way he popped the question will restore your faith in humanity.

Marcus Grodd, 29, has officially run out of red roses to hand out. After appearing on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, the reality star has found true love with girlfriend Ally Lutar. The adorable couple got engaged on May 9 in the most gorgeous setting we can possibly think of, according to Us Weekly. The publication claims Marcus popped the question underneath a flowing waterfall at Canada’s Lynn Valley Canyon. They were out for a romantic stroll when he reportedly got down on one knee and made her the happiest woman alive. “It was perfect,” a source tells the site. “They couple is over the moon happy as are both of their families.”

If you’re a devoted member to Bachelor Nation like we are, you probably already know that this isn’t Marcus’ first engagement. The hunk, who appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season 10 of The Bachelorette, was previously married to Bachelor season 18 contestant Lacy Faddoul. The couple met on Bachelor In Paradise in 2014 and exchanged vows in Mexico a year later while filming the franchise’s second season in August. How’s that for a reality television tongue twister? These Bachelor stars are all so mixed up and intertwined with each other, it’s nuts!

But wait — it gets even crazier! Marcus actually admitted after his split with Lacy that they were never technically married because it wasn’t legal. Even though the ceremony took place in Mexico, we thought they had all the paperwork squared away. Apparently not. And when they returned to the U.S to try and make it official, Lacy was no where to be found, he said. Marcus claims she totally bailed!

