‘Descendants 2’ Special: Dove Cameron & More Stars Look Wicked Cool In BTS Pics

The countdown to ‘Descendants 2’ is on! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE photos from the ‘Descendants 2: It’s Going Down’ special, which airs July 7! These BTS pics are going to get you so pumped!

Descendants 2: It’s Going Down is going to be a real treat, and these EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes photos from the special give you a new glimpse of Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, China Anne McClain, Thomas Doherty, and Dylan Playfair in action as their characters. Doesn’t Dove look so fierce showing off Mal’s new look? There’s also a super sweet photo of Mal and Evie leaning on each other and having a laugh while walking around the Isle of the Lost. Carlos is adorable playing around with Dude at Auradon Prep, and just look at Uma reigning over her pirate gang. This movie is going to be so epic.

The special will feature a behind-the-scenes look and never-before-seen footage from the highly-anticipated sequel. Descendants 2: It’s Going Down premieres Friday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and will feature director Kenny Ortega and exclusive interviews with the cast. The special will be hosted by Anna Cathcart, who plays Dizzy, daughter of Cinderella’s evil stepsister Drizella.

As part of Amazon Disney Prime Day, fans can see a sneak peek of the Descendants 2: It’s Going Down behind-the-scenes special by visiting Amazon.com on July 6 at 12 a.m. PT. Additionally, Amazon Disney Prime Day will feature the Descendants 2 Uma Daughter of Ursula Limited Edition Doll by Hasbro on July 6 only.

Descendants 2 will premiere July 21. The movie will be available on-demand, on the Disney Channel app, and on Freeform app the same day. Descendants 2 will have an unprecedented premiere, Friday, July 21 (8:00 p.m., ET/PT) on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime, LMN, and branded apps. Stay tuned for more Descendants 2 coverage right here on HollywoodLife.com!

