Solange Loves That JAY-Z ‘Manned Up’ On ‘4:44’ & Apologized To Beyonce For Deceiving Her

Solange Knowles is absolutely eating it up now that JAY-Z has acknowledged that their elevator fight was about him possibly cheating on her sister Beyonce. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s loving that he’s ‘manned up.’

One of the biggest shockers on JAY-Z‘s super confessional new album 4:44 is how he’s finally addressing THAT super infamous elevator fight between him and wife Beyonce‘s sister Solange Knowles, 32. The CCTV video following a 2014 Met Gala after-party showed her trying to beat the crap out of the rapper and it has long been rumored that she confronted him over allegedly stepping out on her 35-year-old sibling. Now she’s reveling in the fact that he’s gone on record in the song “Kill Jay Z” and apologized not only to her but to Beyonce as well for possibly straying. “Solange loves 4:44 and really loves all the apologies that Jay offered throughout the album. We all remember the elevator incident and to say that they are all in a better place would be an understatement,” a source close to Solange tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Solange isn’t angry anymore and accepts that Jay has changed and loves how he has manned up and has become the man who her sister deserves,” our insider adds. The album is chock full of atonements to his wife for past behavior, including the title track which is basically an entire apology to Bey for how he’s acted in the past and that he’s now a completely changed man.

Everyone was stunned that Jay finally addressed the elevator fight with the lyrics, “You egged Solange on/Knowin’ all along /All you had to say you was wrong.” He furthers that he possibly stepped out on Bey with the lyrics that follow: “You almost went Eric Benét/Let the baddest girl in the world get away/I don’t even know what else to say/N***a, never go Eric Benét!” Eric, 50, famously cheated on stunning Halle Berry, 50, during their marriage and it led to the epic demise of their marriage in 2005. Good thing Jay saw that lesson and didn’t let his relationship with Bey slip through his fingers.

