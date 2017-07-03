Lovely Mimi Slams Tresure & Moriah For Sleeping With Married Men In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Yikes! Tension is flying between Lovely Mimi and her co-stars in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the July 3rd episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta.’ The nail guru disses Moriah Lee and Tresure Price for ‘hooking up’ with married men and things get HEATED!

The season finale of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is finally here! As expected, there’s no shortage of drama between Lovely Mimi, 26, and her co-stars Moriah Lee, 23, and Tresure Price, 24. They ladies are getting a pedicure in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the July 3rd episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, but things go from zero to 100 quick. Moriah asks Mimi if she’s friends with Sierra Gates, shortly after her shocking affair with Sierra’s husband was revealed. “Oh no, why would I be friends with her,” Mimi responds, “When I dropped the bomb, oh my bad Moriah, I told Sierra. I don’t even know why you told me. It was a hot mess. That’s your boss, Moriah. Like you really have to step back and say ‘I’m wrong. I slept with a married man.'”

“I understand your coming from a married woman’s perspective, but we are kind of like the victims as women, because men think they can go off and have two or three situations,” Tresure responds, while trying to defend Moriah. When Tresure talks about how she has kids and a different relationship status, Mimi interjects, “I think it’s a lifestyle. Like ya’ll lifestyle is completely different from mine, But I can’t hang out with you and go do hoe sh*t.”

In case you missed it, Moriah’s alleged affair with Shooter was revealed to his wife on the April 10 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and Sierra was absolutely livid. As we previously reported, Sierra “feels so betrayed,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She took Moriah under her wing, and this is how she thanks her — by sleeping with her husband?! She regrets not listening to all the people who told her not to trust Moriah.”

Monday's about to get LIT with the SEASON FINALE of #LHHATL at 8/7c followed by #LHHH's Dirty Little Secrets at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/RdxUm01m5a — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) June 29, 2017

This awkward conversation comes shortly after Jessica Dime, 31, attacked Tresure on the July 12 episode for sleeping with men off the market. When the newcomer approached the ladies in Jamaica, they didn’t take to kindly to her comments. If this is only a taste of what to expect on the finale, we can hardly imagine what will happen on the highly anticipated reunion specials!

HollywoodLifers, are you hyped to watch the finale of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta? Tell us!