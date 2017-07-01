Chloe Green: 5 Things To Know About The Heiress Spotted Kissing ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks

Chloe Green made waves when she was spotted kissing married ‘hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks! We’ve got everything you have to know about the stunning British heiress here!

You might have recognized Chloe Green after she was caught locking lips with the “hot felon” turned model superstar Jeremy Meeks, 33. The 26 year-old British heiress reportedly just met Jeremey in Cannes, France in May. It definitely looked like things were heating up between them on that yacht! We’ve gathered the five things you just have to know about Chloe here.

1. She was seen kissing Jeremy Meeks on a luxury yacht.

Chloe was spotted cuddling and kissing Jeremy in a mega-yacht off the coast of Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea. The photos of them together created a serious stir because Jeremy is still married to his wife Melissa. Chloe reportedly is super into Jeremy. “Chloe seems quite taken with Jeremy, and who can blame her?” a source told The Sun. “He’s seen as one of the sexiest guys on the celebrity social circuit and has a story or two to tell about his colorful past.”

2. Chloe is the heiress to a massive fortune.

Chloe’s father is Sir Philip Green who owns the $4.9 billion Arcadia fashion group. You know what Arcadia owns? Topshop! Sir Philip has treated his kids to extravagant parties and presents in the past. He reportedly spent $7.4 million for his son Brandon‘s three-day bar mitzvah celebration in 2005. Destiny’s Child performed during the bash, according to the BBC!

3. Her father might not be a fan of her new romance.

Chloe’s father Sir Philip reportedly might have a concern or two about the new man in his daughter’s life. “Quite what Chloe’s dad and Jeremy’s wife will make of their fling is another matter,” the insider told The Sun. “Sir Philip is very protective and will likely be concerned his daughter is getting close to a married former gangster.”

4. She’s a former reality TV star.

Chloe appeared on the third season of the British reality show Made In Chelsea. She dated one of the show’s stars Ollie Locke, 29. Their relationship caused some serious drama. Ollie had recently come out as bisexual after breaking up with his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Ellis. Chloe soon stopped appearing on MiC after her own breakup with Ollie. The show might sound familiar to you because Pippa Middleton‘s son-in-law Spencer Matthews also used to star on it too!

5. Chloe has some super famous friends!

She might have stopped being on reality TV, but Chloe has got some buddies you might recognize. She’s snapped pics hanging out with Kim Kardashian‘s BFF Jonathan Cheban, Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury, and her former Made In Chelsea pal Victoria Baker-Harber.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chloe and Jeremy would make a good couple?