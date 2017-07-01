Jack Gilinsky: Fans Accuse Him Of Allegedly Verbally Abusing GF Madison Beer In Audio

A disturbing clip of Jack Gilinsky allegedly verbally abusing his girlfriend Madison Beer has started making its way around the internet and is completely freaking out fans. Hear the chilling audio here.

#JackGilinskyIsOverParty started trending HARD on Twitter on July 1 for a pretty good reason. Fans believe that Jack Gilinsky, 20, may have verbally abused his 18-year-old girlfriend, Madison Beer, after shocking audio was leaked of a man berating a woman. The leaked clip is allegedly a recording of Jack and Madison having a fight a party. The man on the tape has not been proven to be Jack nor the woman Madison. However, the way the guy is speaking to his girlfriend already has some of Jack’s followers disowning him at the mere thought that it could be him berating Madison. Click here to see pics of Madison.

If you listen to the audio clip below you will hear the extremely chilling behavior that has Madison and Jack’s fans freaking out. “You’re a f****** slut,” the man says over and over again to the girl during their fight. The woman, who is believed to be the “Dead” singer, tells the guy that he’s “not [her] boyfriend anymore” and tells him to “go away,” but that doesn’t stop the man from continuing with the disturbing comments. “Look at me,” he says. “You’re a slut. You’re a little slut and you haven’t told me about something.” The man even calls the woman “Madison” and at one point she threatens to call the police on him. The fight seems to have begun when the woman said the man’s music was “sh***y.”

Justin Bieber‘s young protege and the member of the duo Jack & Jack have reportedly been dating since 2014, though they only went public with their relationship in April 2015. Madison’s mother Tracie wished the couple a happy one year anniversary on Instagram in July 2015. ““Happy 1 year anniversary!” she wrote. “It’s so beautiful to watch you both support each other and grow together as a couple. You guys are the tonkiest.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to representatives for both Jack and Madison for comment but hasn’t received any replies yet.

Click here to listen to the audio:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the audio of Jack allegedly verbally abusing Madison? Do you think the leaked clip is authentic? Let us know below!