Brad Pitt Gets Support From Bradley Cooper During ‘Soul-Searching’ European Journey

Brad Pitt is getting by with a little help from his friends. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the actor relied on support from buddies like Bradley Cooper to help him with his sobriety during his recent trip to Europe.

“Brad [Pitt] used his European vacation to do some serious soul searching and to try to find some meaning in his post-[Angelina Jolie] life,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He spent time with his friend artist Thomas Houseago who he met up with in Paris and whom he also shares studio space with in LA. The pair spent time together in the city of lights, soaking in the inspiration and chatting about life and art.” Now an artist is definitely a person who can help give you some perspective on life and love and that is probably something the 53-year-old Allied actor really needs after his split from Angie, 42.

But Thomas wasn’t the only one Brad sought counsel with during his journey. “Brad enjoyed support from his Hollywood friends on his trip too, including some quality time with Bradley Cooper,” the insider said. “Bradley has been instrumental in nourishing Brad’s new found love for sobriety.” Sources have told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Brad is really relying on friends like Thomas, Bradley and even his buddy George Clooney to help get him through his divorce and the custody battle for his six children.

But hanging with his friends and “soul-searching” weren’t the only activities Brad focused on during his trip to Europe. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Angie reportedly granted Brad access to their kids for a quick visit in London. The insider said the time Brad spent with Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne was the “highlight” of his trip. Click here to see pics of Brad and his kids.

