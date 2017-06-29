Zendaya Stuns In Pink Slit Gown At ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’ Premiere

Zendaya was pretty in pink as she rocked a daring slit gown, cut all the way up to the hip — it was a premiere perfect choice! Do you agree?

Zendaya, 20, is on a stellar style role while promoting her highly-anticipated summer film, Spider-Man Homecoming, and she sported one of our fave looks to date when she stepped out at the TLC Chinese Theatre for the LA premiere on June 28, where she looked incredible in a hot pink gown that put her endless legs on full display. Not only did she rock one of the hottest hues of the season, pink, but she totally smoldered in the gorgeous, draped gown.

The star’s Ralph & Russo Couture frock fit her like a glove and featured gorgeous draping — but it was the daring slit, cut practically up to her hip, that set the look apart. The plunging neckline infused an extra dose of sexy to the style as a choker neck and train added an elegant, dramatic vibe that was perfect for the red carpet. The vibrant color totally popped, as did her Bulgari jewels. Hot pink pointy Casadei pumps polished off the ensemble.

Throughout the duration of the promotional tour, Zendaya continues to turn heads in a slew of standout styles — she serves up endless inspiration each and every time she rocks the red carpet! We especially love her latest look because while the color could seem a bit prom-like, the silhouette added a sexy, sophisticated vibe to the dress — it was amazing.

The star also celebrated another major career milestone with her very first VOGUE cover ahead of the release of the film.

Check out Zendaya’s stunning look above and let us know if you loved her glam gown as much as we did.