Joseline & Stevie J: The War Over His ‘Penthouse Pets’ Show Could Threaten Peace

Stevie J is about to have his hands full with a new ‘Penthouse Pets’ series. Unfortunately, the show could threaten his newfound peace with Joseline Hernandez, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

As if the drama on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta hasn’t escalated enough, now Stevie J, 45, is about to throw ANOTHER TV series into the mix. Penthouse Pets, the reported working title for his green-lit project, will take him all across the US and Canada in search of eight Penthouse covergirls. Needless to say Joseline Hernandez, 30, is NOT thrilled. “Their relationship is good again but jealousy is their downfall,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Right now Joseline is very threatened by Stevie’s new show. She’s pressuring him to recast it, and if he can’t, she wants to be his co-star and have him fire everyone else.”

The L&HH couple already have a rocky foundation following multiple altercations and cheating rumors, so this Penthouse Pets project isn’t doing them any favors. That being said, they JUST started to get on the right track again. Their sex life is hotter than ever, and Joseline even proposed to him on the latest episode. In what Stevie called the most “unromantic proposal ever,” the Puerto Rican princess pulled out two boxes containing their engagement rings and told her man to set the date. Unfortunately, a wedding may never happen if Stevie goes through with his new show.

“He’s all about keeping her happy so he’s just telling her what she wants to hear, but that doesn’t mean he’ll listen to her orders,” the source continues. “You better believe that he’s not going to let her run his business and he hates being told what to do. When she finds out he’s not interested in re-casting or quitting, well, I could see it exploding into another war.” Here we go again!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Stevie should sacrifice the show for his relationship?