Stevie J’s Daughter Claps Back At Joseline’s ‘Nappy’ Hair Diss With Epic Pic

Two can play that game! After Joseline Hernandez called Stevie J’s daughter a ‘nappy headed hoe,’ Savannah hit her back with a bold diss. Sav posted a photo of Joseline, where she seemed to point out that Jos is the one with the ‘nappy hair.’ See the pic here!

It took less than 24 hours for Savannah Jordan, 18, to respond to Joseline Hernandez, 30, and her scathing Twitter disses. And, Sav came back at Jos, hard. She took to her Instagram stories, on June 27, to post a black and white throwback photo of Joseline. Savannah seemed to point out that Joseline has “nappy hair.” The yearbook-like photo was accompanied by nauseous and pondering emojis. And, we have to admit, Savannah’s response was a sure sign that she’s not afraid to battle it out with Joseline.

In case you aren’t caught up, we’ll break down this feud. On Monday’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta [June 26], Savannah told Mimi Faust, 47, that Joseline is “so toxic” to her father, Stevie J, 45. Clearly, Joseline was pissed after Sav’s comments aired, so she decided to bash her on Twitter, June 27. In multiple replies to fan, Jos called Savannah a “nappy headed hoe” and accused Sav of being mad that she’s with Stevie.

Now that Savannah and Joseline’s beef is Instagram and Twitter official, it’s safe to say that they’re most likely not trying to settle this in a calm manner. And, the ball is now in Joseline’s court. So, we’ll have to wait and see if she decides to go a second around with her man’s daughter.

Speaking of Stevie J, he’s been awfully quiet during Savannah and Joseline’s social media spat. But, he may be busy dealing with Mimi, especially after Monday’s episode of L&HHATL. When she returned home from a trip to Jamaica, Mimi headed straight for Stevie’s place, where she confronted him for having their daughter, Eva, 7, around Joseline. In case you forgot, Mimi warned Stevie that she did not want Jos around their daughter. But, Stevie didn’t follow through.

Now, Mimi’s in the process of getting a court order to keep Joseline away from her daughter. And, Stevie’s daughters are totally team Mimi, at the moment. We have a feeling that things are about to get even crazier! Catch up on the most recent episode of L&HHATL, right here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Stevie J should step in?