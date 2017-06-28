Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels ‘Slapped In The Face’ Over Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Line

Ding, ding, ding! It’s KKW vs. Kylie Cosmetics! Kylie Jenner is allegedly feeling very competitive with big sis Kim Kardashian after Kim launched her own line of cosmetics, which sold out in minutes! Yikes!

Nothing like a little family rivalry! Lip Kit mogul Kylie Jenner, 19, is used to being on top of the ranks when it comes to her wildly popular cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics. However, on June 21, her big sister Kim Kardashian, 36, launched her own contour and highlighting kits and is quickly getting on Kylie’s level of success in the beauty industry! According to a report from InTouch, the two sisters competing in the same industry has created some unwanted tension within the family. “Kylie is really upset,” the source said. “She feels like it’s a slap in the face from her own big sister.” The mag claims that Kylie and Kim, in particular, have always had a brewing rivalry and this put Kylie over the edge!

“It heated up when Kylie became more famous than Kim on Instagram,” the outlet reported, referring to Kylie getting more “likes” than Kim, even though she has less followers. The two were also the only Kardashian/Jenner to make the Forbes 2017 Highest Paid Celebrities List, with Kim coming in at #47 and Kylie at #59. This sounds pretty crazy, considering the social media support Kylie and Kim give each other, especially when they collaborated and released a lip kit together under Kylie Cosmetics! Still, allegedly, Kim has been pushing to be the Queen of the Kardashian klan and when Kylie landed her own reality show, Life Of Kylie, Kim was itching to expand her personal brand. “That was the last straw,” the source claimed. “This makeup line is a way for Kim to show Kylie who is the most famous in the family.” Yikes.

A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie isn’t the only one in the family who Kim competes with! “Deep down Kim is very competitive with all of her sisters, despite frequently helping them with their business ventures!” Well, all is fair in love and war and there is no denying that each Kardashian and Jenner sister is a serious business woman!

