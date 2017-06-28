Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Split After He Allegedly Cheated On Her With 10 Other Girls

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly split, and it’s for a shocking reason. Kylie allegedly discovered that her boyfriend cheated on her with 10 different women, according to a new report! How did she find out?

What a bombshell! Kylie Jenner, 19, allegedly went through boyfriend Travis Scott‘s phone and discovered that the 26-year-old rapper was allegedly cheating on her! The beauty mogul has allegedly dumped her boyfriend, according to a source who spoke to MTO, after finding evidence of him reportedly cheating with “at least 10” women. That’s insane!

Hopefully this isn’t true, because as HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY, Kylie and Travis recently had a long discussion about their relationship being built on trust. They made a commitment to each other to never cheat — and if either of them did, it’d be an instant “deal breaker.” Kylie feels (or felt) so secure in her relationship with her (possibly ex) boyfriend Travis that she never worried about him straying while on tour. There will always be groupies, but she wasn’t paying them any mind. To think that Travis allegedly betrayed that trust is heartbreaking!

This story is still developing. We’ll keep you updated when more information becomes available. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Travis and Kylie’s reps for comment on these cheating rumors.

