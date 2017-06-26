‘Teen Mom OG’ Finale: Ryan’s Alleged Drug Use Puts Mackenzie In Extreme Danger

OMG. We were literally gasping while watching Ryan nod off in the car during the June 26 season finale of ‘Teen Mom OG.’ He and Mackenzie could have died — the scene was that insane.

We’re so happy Ryan entered rehab after the June 26 season finale of Teen Mom OG was filmed because his alleged drug use put both himself and his now-wife, Mackenzie, in severe danger during this episode. Ryan and Mackenzie actually got married in the episode, and it came as a huge surprise because they weren’t supposed to get married until November 2017. But Ryan’s lawyer said it would look better for him in his custody battle if he was married to Mackenzie. So they called up a random priest and got married outside, in front of the town’s aquarium. Only Jen and Larry were present, which severely upset Jen, but Ryan and Mackenzie still went through with saying “I do.” However, it almost didn’t happen. In fact, Ryan was nodding off while driving himself and Mackenzie to the wedding spot. She had to grab the wheel of the car and nudge him in the elbow a few times to wake him up. Things got so bad that Mackenzie turned the cameras off before accusing him of taking some Xanax. He also never responded to Maci‘s texts, as she was hoping to have a serious talk with him about his drug use.

As we told you, Ryan entered a 30-day rehab program, following the filming of this episode. Ryan has since completed the program and released this statement via MTV: “A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

In other Teen Mom OG news, Matt took a polygraph test which left Amber in tears when the truth about his cheating scandals were confirmed. Matt passed the test when saying he never physically cheated on Amber or engaged in any sexual communication with another woman, but when he was asked if he made sexual advances towards an unidentified female (probably Farrah), he said he didn’t — however, the man managing the test said Matt was lying. So, of course, Amber went into freak-out mode and nearly attacked Matt. A security guard was on standby and luckily intervened. It was crazy, but what we really want to know is — who’s name got bleeped out? We have a feeling it was Farrah, considering he’s been guilty of sending her flirty tweets in the past, but then again, why wouldn’t they just say her name without bleeping it? We’re so curious!

Later, Farrah had a massive argument with her mom’s fiance, David, over their lack of respect for each other. He accused Farrah of not respecting her mother, but she said he wasn’t respecting her, so the argument never really got anywhere. In fact, Farrah and David eventually gave the finger to each other and said “Fuck you,” before separating. Oh, and Debra kept saying she wanted to die because she now has nothing left. She literally said on two different occasions, so we hope she seeks some help.

And finally, Catelynn and Tyler’s offer on their dream home was accepted, so they now own ANOTHER house. Are we the only ones thinking these two may have issues with being happy unless new and exciting things are happening in their lives? They may want to look into that. But good for them!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of the Teen Mom OG season finale? Are you worried about Ryan? Should Amber dump Matt for good? Does Farrah need therapy? And should Catelynn and Tyler have purchased another house? Tell us below!