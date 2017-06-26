Did Tristan Thompson Propose To Khloe Kardashian For Her Birthday? — See Diamond Ring

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have celebrated more than her birthday on June 25! According to multiple reports, he popped the question to Khloe, and you have to see the sparkler that fans are freaking out over!

Birthday celebrations and wedding bells? Well, Khloe Kardashian‘s 33rd birthday was one that she’ll remember forever! Tristan Thompson, 26, threw her the most epic surprise party on June 25, and he may have given her one other present — a diamond engagement ring! The Cleveland Cavaliers player reportedly got down on one knee and slipped a stunning diamond ring on her finger, according to Media Take Out, which claims that multiple reports are swirling of an engagement. So, what’s the real deal? Here’s what we know!

They say the proof is in the pictures. However, that’s not entirely the case. When Khloe and Tristan arrived at Hollywood hotspot, Blind Dragon — where her family and friends were waiting to surprise her — MTO claims that she was rocking an engagement ring. As you can see in the above photo, Khloe was indeed wearing a diamond ring on that finger. But, it may not be what you think.

While we’re dying for Tristan to get down on one knee, there’s a good chance that that didn’t happen last night. As you can see in the photos [below], Khloe has rocked that same diamond ring in the past ,with her man. She actually took to Instagram on Oct. 25, 2016, to post the photo on the right, where both she and Tristan showed off their matching Cavs rings. And, as you can see, she was wearing the same diamond ring, as the one in the left photo [from her birthday party].

SO, the proof really is in the pictures, this time around. Therefore, let’s pump the breaks on the engagement rumors. Khloe was just celebrating her birthday last night with the love of her life, and her closest family and friends. But, we’re still crossing our fingers for an engagement some time soon!

Tristan walked Khloe into the party, where she was shocked to see her loved ones waiting for her. Inside the West Hollywood lounge, guests were treated to yummy treats, including chicken fingers, french fries, and decked-out desserts, which included gold cake, doughnuts, cookies and cake pops. The Kardashian/Jenner family partied the night away, where they enjoyed good music and an epic photo booth — a Kardashian party staple.

As for who attended the exclusive bash? — Expected guests, Kris, 61, Kourtney, 38, Kanye, 40, Kim, 36, Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, were all in attendance. And, Jaden Smith, 18, Harry Hudson, Melanie Griffith, 59, Larsa Pippen, 42, Justine Skye, 21, and more stars all came out to celebrate Khloe’s 33rd. The reality star actually celebrated a few days before her big day. Khloe actually turns 33 on June 27. And, we can’t wait to see what Tristan has up his sleeve for her actual birthday. Happy born day, Khloe!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tristan will propose this year?