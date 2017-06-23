Tommie Lee’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears About Their Tense Relationship In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Will time heal all wounds? Tommie Lee’s mother Samantha is devastated about their strained relationship in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for ‘L&HH: Atlanta.’ While catching up with the other ladies, she breaks down in tears and asks them for help!

There’s nothing like a listening ear to help cope with life problems. Karen “KK” King calls for a group meeting after speaking with the ladies. She decides that it’s time to work together to help Samantha fix her relationship with her daughter Tommie Lee after their blowout fight. In our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the June 26 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Karen explains why she thinks they can all help each other out. “I brought everybody together because Mona reached out to me. She wanted to speak to Sam about Tommie and see if she can help out, or what’s going on. When she said that, I was like I got to call Momma Dee, Deb, I have to get everybody here.”

Mona reiterates how they’ve all been through something alike with their kids before. “I see some similarities between you and Tommie that me and Tammy [Rivera] went through,” Mona says, while opening up to Samantha about her own past issues. “Tammy said that maybe alcohol plays a factor. At one point in my life, I had a drug addiction and it brought division between me and Tammy. In order for me to get back that relationship with her, I had to sit down with her and tell her ‘I am sorry’ for the things I put you through.”

“Although she loves me, she doesn’t want a relationship with me,” Samantha says, while breaking down into tears. She admits whats bothering her and addresses how they’ve been at odds for far too long. Sam adds, “I haven’t hugged my daughter in years. How do I fix that? Tell me how.” Tommie and Samantha got into a huge argument, shortly after the L&HH star returned home from jail because of a disagreement with Joseline Hernandez.

Kirk is serving some papers on a NEW episode of #LHHATL this Monday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/38ktQMl6jt — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) June 20, 2017

There’s a lot of built up resentment between Tommie and her mother, since she was sent to multiple foster homes while growing up. When Sam didn’t answer her calls while she was behind bars, it set her off! They get into a screaming match and Tommie even kicks her mom out. It looks like they still love each other deeply, so there’s hope for growth in the future, but it’s going to take time and effort. Luckily, they’re both surrounded by plenty of support!

