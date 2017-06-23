Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski is getting married and HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY to the champion about her exciting wedding details. Read all about her upcoming special day here!

From skating in the rink to walking down the aisle! Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, 35, is getting married to Fox Sports producer Todd Kapostasy in Charleston, North Carolina on June 24 and she’s dishing on all the amazing details she has planned for the big day! Shortly after getting engaged, the skater turned commentator felt a little behind when starting to prepare for her wedding, so she turned to WeddingWire, an online wedding planning site, for help. “It makes wedding planning so much easier!” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Having a year and a half engagement, I thought I didn’t have to start this early but what you realize is that people book their venue a year and a half in advance and get vendors very early on. I really needed their help! So going to the website and planning the wedding in Los Angeles while the wedding is in Charleston was so helpful. You get to read reviews which for me is key. It gives you a sense of who might be the best fit for you and it really worked out well for me!” See incredible photos of Tara’s bridal show and bachelorette party here!

Although weddings can feel like they take forever to plan and then they’re done in a flash, Tara told us that she is definitely going to try to take it all in and is looking most forward to the ceremony. “It’s obviously the most special part,” she continued. “My Dad is going to be walking me down the aisle and I am facing Todd and having this moment. Your life kind of changes forever!” The enthusiastic bride-to-be is also looking forward to the guests, of course! “We are having all our friends and family come in from all over the country so we are just grateful that they are making the trip and we can have a big party!” We’ve seen Tara shine brightly in some bling and sequins when competing and performing awesome skating routines but will her wedding dress have the same style? “Well I have had my fill of sequins and rhinestones in my life, so I will keep that to the ice!” she admitted.

Tara’s sure she’s found her perfect match in Todd and hopes to continue to learn from him as she transitions from being his fiance to his wife. “I have learned so much from him and I am assuming we will continue to have that happen hopefully! He is so easygoing and calm and has such a full of life personality that going through life with him is all that I will need!” Aw! How sweet! And will she return to the skating world after becoming a Mrs.? “Well I think this year and next year is really special because it will be 2018 and the Winter Olympics,” she shares. “I started commentating ten years ago and Johnny Weir and I went to Sochi. That was our first time doing Olympics commentating for NBC Sports and we were sort of the B team but now we’re the A team and going to PyeongChang as the primetime commentators. I’ve been waiting for the moment for so long so when it comes in Feb. it will be exciting to be there and know it’s actually happening!”

We send our Congratulations to Tara and Todd and wish them a magical wedding day!

