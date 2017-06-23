Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes’ Baby Daughter Amada Looks Just Like Her Mom: See 1st Pic

Just LOOK at that sweet face! With parents as gorgeous as Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling, we knew their baby daughter Amada would be stunning. But we can’t get over how similar she looks to her mom! See her 1st pic!

There’s definitely no shortage of good looks in this family! A whopping 14 months after welcoming daughter Amada Lee Gosling into the world, proud parents Eva Mendes, 43, and Ryan Gosling, 36, have FINALLY shown their baby to the world — and the results are everything we could have hoped for. The couple’s second daughter is beyond adorable, and we can just tell she’s going to grow up to be her beautiful mom‘s twin! Honestly though, were there ANY doubts the stars’ baby would be anything less than precious?

Eva, who also shares a 2-year-old daughter with Ryan named Esmeralda Amada Gosling, was photographed with their one-year-old on June 23 while out shopping in Glendale, California. The actress and her daughter were with Eva’s mom, Eva Perez Suarez. Little Amada was dressed in an adorable frilly frock with no accessories, not even any shoes — SO cute! Meanwhile, Eva looked chic as always in a striped blouse, knee-length denim skirt, and peachy sunglasses. Both mom and baby looked so happy to be enjoying the sunshine together!

While this is the first head-on shot of Amada that we’ve seen since her April 29 birth last year, we DID catch a glimpse of the little one with her entire family just after her first birthday in May. Stepping out for a rare outing, Ryan, Eva, Esmeralda, and Amada visited a park together, and they looked so cute as a family of four. “They’re angels,” Ryan — half sarcastically — told ET last year when asked about his baby girls. “It’s the happiest time in my life.” Clearly Ryan really does love being a dad though! Hopefully we’ll be seeing more family outings to come.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Amada looks just like her mom? Isn’t she adorable?