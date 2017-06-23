LeBronJamesChallenge Has Fans Hyped As They Mimic The Cavs Star: See The Best Videos

Oh snap! The latest #CelebrityChallenges is none other than NBA King himself, LeBron James. The Cleveland Cavs star took to social media to rap along Tee Grizzley’s smash hit, ‘First Day Out’ and the internet went bananas with impersonations! Check out these LOL memes.

LeBron James, 32, is using the 4-1 Finals whipping by the Warriors as motivation to go HAM in the gym, and the internet is loving it. He’s been blessing us with a slew of post-finals off-season workout pics and videos. His latest masterpiece comes by way of a workout video of the bald-head baller getting crunk to Tee Grizzley‘s, 23, ‘First Day Out.’ In the video, LeBron showcases his freak physique while flexing on camera rapping the lyrics, “Hit the Rollie store with a Rollie on. What was our getaway car? Jag Portfolio.”

Social media rarely fails to entertain us, and this time they didn’t disappoint. We’ve done all the work for you and compiled the best meme impersonations for your enjoyment. If we weren’t digging the King before, we are definitely loving LeBron now. This guy is giving us nothing but gems to LOL over in the early summer season. The challenge has gotten so big that Milwaukee Bucks all-star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, 22, and his brother Thanasis, 24, even got in on the action with their take on the challenge as well.

The best impersonation easily comes from Instagram user, @DaKidGowie who went full-character complete with a shaved head and beard to match. @DaKidGowie even mimics LeBron’s camera angle, facial expressions and timing in a performance worthy of an OMG HollywoodLifey Award. It’s good to be the King. Check out his video and a host of others down below!

Giannis Antetokoumpo & his brother Thanasis try to attempt the #LeBronChallenge pic.twitter.com/AcNdPg6nzp — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) June 23, 2017