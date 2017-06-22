Chloe Lukasiak Is Returning To ‘Dance Moms’ In Season 8: Why She’s Coming Back

YAS! Chloe Lukasiak is coming back to ‘Dance Moms’ for season 8! The dancer revealed why she’s returning in an all-new interview and said that you can ‘expect a lot of drama’ in season 8!

You can rest easy, Dance Moms fans. Chloe Lukasiak, 16, is making her way back to the hit Lifetime show. Chloe admitted to Seventeen that after watching her ALDC teammates perform again and learning that Dance Moms was coming back for a new season, she talked it over with her mom and decided to go back to the show. “It was pretty insane and out of nowhere,” she told the outlet. She confessed that she was a “little nervous” about returning.

“There were a lot of reasons why my mom and I left and I hadn’t really left the show on good terms,” she continued. “It was a little weird, but I was also really excited. I got to see my friends and be on my team again and it was really crazy. I was backstage at a competition at one point and I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m back again.'”

Dance Moms is all about the drama, and Chloe said that the show is really going to bring it in season 8. “You can expect a lot of drama from the show, lots of crying,” Chloe revealed. “I cried so much.”

Chloe and her mom shockingly left the show in 2014 after ALDC coach Abby Lee Miller, 50, made fun of Chloe’s eye on the show. Chloe suffers from silent sinus syndrome, which makes one eye appear smaller than the other. Chloe underwent two eye surgeries to fix her eye. At the time, Chloe was happy about her decision to leave the show after what Abby did. “It didn’t feel like it was a good environment for me to be in anymore,” she told PEOPLE. “I don’t regret what I did at all.”

Dance Moms season 8 is going to be very different from any other season. Abby Lee will not be returning to the show. She quit the show in March 2017. In May 2017, she was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud. Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, 33, is the new coach. Dance Moms will return for season 8 Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

