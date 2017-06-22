Ashton Kutcher Admits He & Mila Kunis Have ‘Nightmares’ About Cheating On Each Other

It’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are so in love. But, it’s a different story when it comes to their dreams… or should we say, night terrors. They actually have dreams of infidelity, and, their reactions are priceless!

Ashton Kutcher, 39, just had his most candid and TMI interview, ever! The actor admitted that now that he and Mila Kunis, 33, are married with two children, they both have nightmares about affairs! Ashton told Howard Stern, during a June 21 interview, that he recently dreamt that Mila cheated on him with one of her co-stars! Ashton said that he woke up at 3:30 AM one night, and was so upset that he almost called her. Talk about a nightmare!

Then, Ashton admitted that Mila even has dreams of him cheating! And, she actually gets mad at him for it! The actor laughed while he shared the unexpected story with Howard, who obviously kept the conversation entertaining. But, the stories didn’t stop there. Ashton went on to reveal the craziest hookup story that he and Mila have. And, he uncovered details from life after his divorce to Demi Moore, 54!

Ashton told Howard that he and Mila slept together for the first time after he shotgunned cigarette smoke into her mouth. “I was smoking cigarettes at the time, and I was still a smoker, and she had quit smoking,” he explained. “She wanted me to, like, shotgun cigarette smoke into her mouth so she could breathe it in. Gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer.” After that interesting encounter, the pair started making out. Later on that night, they went to his place and she spent the night.

“It was pretty mutual,” he admitted. “It was kind of obvious that things were happening.” And, they did! The actor told Howard that, that was the first time he and Mila had slept together. Fast-forward to many years later, and they’re happily married with two children — Wyatt, 2, and Dimitri, 7 months.

Ashton also admitted that after he and his first wife, Demi Moore, divorced, he lived in an Airbnb! But, it wasn’t because he was sulking too much. In fact, he loved the company so much that he invested millions into it! But, Ashton did admit that he struggles with not seeing Demi’s children anymore, since the split. He explained that it “hurts” not to see them anymore because he helped raise her daughters — Rumer, 28, Tallulah, 23, and Scout, 25, Willis — while they were together.

