Is Madonna, 58, Dating Model Kevin Sampaio, 31? — ‘They Had Chemistry Right Away’

Madonna’s got a new man… according to a new report! The singer’s allegedly been dating a hot, young model for over a year! The pair are reportedly getting very ‘serious,’ and he’s even met her kids. Get the romantic details!

Madonna, 58, may be off the market! The singer is dating model, Kevin Sampaio, 31, according to Radar Online, which claims that they’ve been dating in secret for over a year! “Madonna did not want to go public with Kevin until now because she was just trying to get to know him better and she wanted to make sure that she could trust him,” a source tells the site! “She was impressed by the fact that, after a year of dating, he did not go running to the press and that he kept their romance private.”

Madonna and Kevin first met when he played her love interest in her “B–ch, I’m Madonna!” video, as reported by Radar. And, it was apparently a love at first sight situation. “They had chemistry right away,” the insider says, adding that it was Madonna who approached Kevin on set of the music video. And, the fact that she reportedly pursued him first was “completely rare because NO ONE is allowed to make eye contact with Madonna on set unless she initiates the conversation.” Wow. But, it was different this time around, the source alludes. “Madonna took a liking to him because, aside from being super sexy, he could make her laugh!” Awe!

As for how Madonna and Kevin’s alleged relationship is, now? — “They have gotten a lot more serious in the past six months and he’s great with her kids,” the source says. The only thing is, “Madonna just doesn’t like the idea of people thinking that she is a cougar who preys on younger men because it is not like that at all.” When it comes down to it, the men just gravitate to her, according to the source, who says, “Men her age just can’t keep up!” Slay, Madonna!

The singer recently traveled to Africa in the beginning of 2017, where she adopted twin sisters, Stelle and Estere. And, she apparently was not alone. Kevin, reportedly accompanied her on her trip to Malawi. She’s taken to Instagram numerous times, as seen below, to express her gratitude for the newest additions to her family.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

