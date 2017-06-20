Here’s Why Dove Cameron Shaved Her Face Before The MMVAs

Dove Cameron looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the MMVAs & her pretty pink makeup was perfect. The best part of her look, though, was the fact that she shaved her face & you have to find out why!

Dove Cameron, 21, looked gorgeous at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18th and you’re never going to believe what her beauty secret was — she shaved her face! While it sounds crazy, it’s actually not. Celebrity makeup artist, Vincent Oquendo, gave Dove her stunning makeup look and he decided to shave her face using the “dermaplaning” technique which is perfect for prepping your skin for foundation. You have to hear how he used this technique, because you’re going to be obsessed!

Since Vincent wanted to prep Dove’s face for foundation, he explained how he started her look and shaved her face, “I started off with the Dermaflash to exfoliate and remove peach fuzz. This allows the makeup to wear better because there’s no barrier between her skin and the foundation.” After that he said, “Then after I use the Charlotte Tillberry Dry Mask to hydrate and nourish her skin. I followed that with the The Ex1 Invisiwear Foundation applied with a blush brush teamed with the Ex1 Delete Concealer to cover and small blemishes. I then perfected her brows with the Anastasia Brow Wiz in taupe and set it with the Glossier Boy Brow in brown to give her brows some definition and weight.”

While shaving your face may sound scary and a little weird, it’s actually the complete opposite. Dermaflash is the perfect tool to remove peach fuzz because it painlessly exfoliates the skin, removes dead skin cells, built up debris, and peach fuzz and it leaves your skin feeling smooth and looking radiant.

What do you guys think of Dove shaving her face? Will you try this beauty trend?