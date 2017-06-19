‘Shadowhunters’ Recap: Someone’s Killing Hunters & Cutting Off Their Runes

The Shadowhunters were in grave danger on the June 19 episode of the Freeform hit show. 6 people were murdered and had their runes cut right off their body, and the Clave had to figure out who it was before all of their beloved Downworlders were prosecuted!

Per usual, the stakes were high on the June 19 episode of Shadowhunters on Freeform. Right off the bat, Clary and Simon stumble upon a dead Hunter in an alley, and the grossest part? Someone cut the runes right off of his skin. Freaky! It seems to have been done by a Werewolf, so Luke immediately volunteers to give DNA to clear his name. Unfortunately, more murders occur with the markings of Vampires and Warlocks too, so soon Magnus, Simon, and Maia are on the suspect list as well. Shadowhunters: see pics from the show.

One person who definitely isn’t happy about that is Magnus. Alec just wants to help him clear his name, but he took being DNA tested as a sign that Alec doesn’t trust him. Things get sticky when Dorothea comes to hang out and they get drunk and almost kiss! Luckily Magnus denies her and says he loves Alec. Aww!

Meanwhile, Jace has been appointed to the new leader of the Clave by the Inquisitor AKA his Granny. Clary gets attacked by the mysterious serial killer(s) and Jace goes a little crazy. He agrees with the Inquisitor when she says they should micro-chip all of the Downworlders. As you can imagine, that went pretty badly. Maia beat the crap out of Jace after he put a tracker in her neck! On top of that, both Maia and Simon end up in prison.

Izzy put in some work of her own, visiting Rafael to find out if he knows anything. He thinks it might be a Seelie, and his suspicions are confirmed when they find Meliorn lurking over another dead body. He says he was trying to track the killer, and Izzy chooses so trust him. Thank goodness too, because the killer took her little bro Max, and they got there just in time to save him! So who was the perp? A random Seelie girl that dumped a drink on Jace at the very beginning of the episode! She made it look like other Downworlders did it to cover herself and make it look like an uprising. Izzy stabs her through the back, so that threat is now neutralized.

In the end, everyone seems happy. Izzy and Raf are on good terms. Clary set up a concert for Simon and is supporting him. Alec becomes the new leader of the Institute. Jace goes to take the tracker out of Maia’s neck…. and then they start making out! SERIOUSLY! She says it doesn’t mean anything, but she rips off his shirt and starts kissing his stomach. SHEESH! We don’t think Clary is going to like this…

