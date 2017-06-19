Blue Ivy Elated To Be A Big Sister — She ‘Absolutely Adores’ The Twins

Beyonce and Jay Z have just welcomed their beautiful twins into the world — which means that 5-year-old Blue Ivy is now a big sister! Here’s the adorable reason why Blue is over the moon about the new additions to her family.

Beyonce, 36, and Jay Z, 47, are parents once again, and Blue Ivy has taken to the new twins like a fish in water, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Blue Ivy is so excited to be a big sister that she can’t stop smiling!” the insider shares. How cute is that?! “She’s upset the twins can’t come home yet,” the source adds, “But she’s met them and absolutely adores them.” Aww, we’re dying!

Blue also has a grand plan for how she’s going to take care of the twins, the insider continues. “Blue is going to be the best big sister ever — she’s sweet and kind and very protective,” the source reveals, adding that the three just might get into trouble together, too. “She just can’t wait to have two little partners in crime to play and get into mischief with!” Love it.

Finally, the source explains that Blue’s caretaker nature is all due to her ‘rents and the way they’ve showered her with love. “Bey and Jay really are amazing parents,” the insider says. “They’ve given their everything to Blue, but she’s not spoiled in the slightest. It’s a true credit to their parenting skills.” We can’t wait to see Blue exercise her responsibility as an older sibling, and of course we’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the twins!

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

