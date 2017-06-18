Shay Mitchell Stuns With Nude Lip & Gorgeous Highlight At MMVAs

Shay Mitchell brought her beauty A-game to the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards. The ‘PLL’ starlet’s hair and makeup, especially her beautiful highlight, looked so fierce on the red carpet!

Shay Mitchell, 30, can do no wrong when it comes to hair and makeup! The PLL starlet’s beauty look was on point at the MMVAs on June 18. Her long brown hair was pulled back into a teased ponytail. Her brown smokey looked stunning, as usual, but it’s her shimmery highlight and contour that had people turning heads. We all know a good highlight is the key to a great beauty look this summer, and Shay’s was flawless! Her pretty nude lip tied her whole look together. Shay rocked the red carpet in a shimmery sheer jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a white bodysuit underneath. Her sexy outfit definitely showed off her long, toned legs!

There’s no doubt about it: Shay is a makeup queen. She’s always rocking sexy and innovative beauty looks on the red carpet just like she did at the MMVAs! Remember her gold glitter eyeliner at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards? Iconic. Shay, who has collaborated with Smashbox in the past, has also stepped up her game by trying out everything from blue eyeliner to a bold red lip.

Shay always looks fresh-faced and glowing on red carpets. Her secret? Biore! Shay is the brand ambassador for the skincare line that specializes in minimizing pores and getting rid of acne. She’s a huge fan of the Biore’s baking soda acne scrub. To get clear skin like Shay has, all you have to do is head to the drugstore. All Biore products are available at your local drugstore!

