Remy Ma Slams Nicki Minaj After She Performs ‘No Frauds’ At Same Concert

Remy Ma got pretty salty on June 17 when Nicki Minaj hit the stage right after her at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash concert and spit out her diss track ‘No Frauds,’ a song aimed at the ‘shETHER’ singer.

Nicki Minaj, 34, had no problem stirring up some drama on June 17 when she headlined the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta. The rapper took the stage to wow fans with her epic presence, signature style and stellar vocals. And while the crowd was ever so grateful to have the “Anaconda” singer gracing them with her presence, we know there was one person in the house who was NOT happy to see Nicki — Remy Ma, 37. Nicki’s archnemesis was actually performing at the same concert as Nicki, and she came out BEFORE her — meaning Remy was Nicki’s opening act. Can you say awkward? Click here to see pics of Remy.

But wait, there’s more! Nicki actually picked out the songs for her setlist very carefully and included the absolute WORST one she could think of to sing with Remy in the house. That’s right, Nicki actually sang “No Frauds.” The song, a response to Remy’s diss track at her, “shETHER,” is a cutthroat hit with lyrics that prove just how much she does not like the “All the Way Up” rapper. “Tried to drop Another One, you was itchin’ to scrap/ You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped/ Heard your p***y on yuck, I guess you needed a pap(oose),” Nicki sang out to the crowd. FYI Papoose is Remy’s husband who she married while she was in jail. Yeah, we know, sick burn.

Nicki even won the crowd over to her side with one fan tweeting that she told them to, ‘”make some noise if you have a hating a** fraud a** b***h in yo life.” It wasn’t long until Remy reacted to the ultimate diss, taking to Instagram to write a scathing response. “Everybody knows I’m still on papers & I really be on some chill sh*t; perhaps that’s why b*tches out here ‘FRAUDing,'” she wrote. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicki headlining the birthday bash? Was it the ultimate diss toward Remy?