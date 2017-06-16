Jacob Stockdale: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Wife Swap’ Star Who Killed His Family

Jacob Stockdale allegedly murdered his mother and brother on June 16, according to a shocking report. Afterwards, the former ‘Wife Swap’ reality star supposedly turned the gun on himself in a suicide attempt. Don’t know much about him? Learn here!

So heartbreaking. The Stockdale family is at the center of a double murder investigation after Jacob Stockdale, 25, allegedly shot and killed his little brother James Stockdale, 21, and mother Kathryn Stockdale, 54, on June 16, according to TMZ. Police revealed he turned the gun on himself after firing at his family. Jacob was airlifted to a hospital and his condition remains unknown. The events leading up to the shooting remain a mystery, so we’ve gathered up everything you need to know about Jacob and his family.

1.) The Stockdale family appeared on Wife Swap in 2008. They were described as “devoutly religious,” and Jacob’s parents strongly believed in censoring all the content that their kids watch and listen to. “We don’t allow cussing. I think dating can have physical dangers like pregnancy, it’s not worth it,” Kathryn explained on the show. The boys were also home-schooled to monitor their influences, since she wanted to tend to their “character and education.” Kathryn swapped lives with a woman in Illinois.

2.) The boys made up a bluegrass band together in Ohio. Jacob served as the fiddler in the Stockdale Family Band, along with his two other brothers and father. He’s a renowned fiddle player in the state, according to their family website. It reads, “Through Suzuki lessons in 2000 at seven years old, he received the basics of violin playing, including ear training. Jacob transferred his focus from classical violin to learning fiddle.”

3.) Jacob was always trying to hone his music skills. The former reality star landed an Ohio Arts Council Traditional Arts Apprenticeship in 2007/2008, allowing him to continue the long distance travel to apprentice under Master Fiddler Adam Jackson. After excelling in his craft, Jacob recorded an instrumental solo CD, according to his family’s website. In 2012, he also won the State of Ohio Grand Fiddle Championship.

4.) Jacob’s father is grieving after this unimaginable tragedy. After the news made its rounds, Jacob’s father Timothy Stockdale shared a heartbreaking statement. He wrote, “Kathy has been my beloved wife of 32 years and a wonderful mother to our four sons. She loved nothing more than being a mother and grandmother.” He also “appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community.”

5.) Jacob’s older brother is still praying for his recovery. “James, our youngest brother, has always been a catalyst of family fun,” Calvin Stockdale revealed in a statement on June 16. “Aside from being a gifted musician, James enjoyed dancing and had an innate love of people. James was working on a business degree and hope to go into the business side of entertainment. He leaves behind many friends and a family that love him dearly. Jacob, is still in critical condition and we are praying for his physical recovery as our family makes funeral plans and begins the healing process.”

