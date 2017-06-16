DeMario Jackson’s Ex Defends Him Amid ‘BIP’ Scandal: He’s Never Been ‘Aggressive’

Lexi Thexton thinks ex-boyfriend DeMario Jackson is a ‘sh***y guy,’ but she wants the world to know she thinks he would never take advantage of someone drunk!

You may remember Lexi Thexton has the woman who exposed DeMario Jackson, 31, as a massive cheater on The Bachelorette. She stormed onto the show and told Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay that she shouldn’t trust DeMario, because he already has a girlfriend — her! Obviously, Rachel kicked him off the show, hence why he was on Bachelor in Paradise. Needless to say, Lexi hates DeMario, but she’s surprisingly still coming to his defense as he faces serious allegations from his first night on BIP. She’s speaking out to let everyone know that she truly believes DeMario would never, ever have sex with anyone too drunk to consent, as some have accused.

Sure, Lexi thinks her ex is a major jerk, but she explained that she needs to defend him on this matter. “[DeMario] loves to drink, he’s like a 30-year-old man-child,” Lexi said in a video obtained by TMZ. “He goes to music festivals every weekend, every night. He is literally always partying. Like I said, I was not at all shocked that he got involved in some drama. But it doesn’t sound to me like he was, like, predatory or an aggressor.

“It sounds to me like the situation got messy and [Corinne Olympios, 25] wanted to cover herself. All the conversations I’ve had with him when he’s drunk; he’s really just, like, fun and playful, and belligerent. I never saw him be aggressive, or domineering in any way like that. Like I said, it sounded like they were drunk. But I really don’t think he would take advantage of someone unconscious or unable to consent.”

A passionate defense from Lexi speaks volumes because, as she says herself, she totally hates her ex. She just doesn’t think he could do something as despicable as what he’s been accused of doing — allegedly hooking up with Corinne on the first night of filming Bachelor in Paradise when she was allegedly too drunk to function — and therefore, too drunk to consent. “I don’t think his character’s been ruined, but obviously it’s, like, super harmful to someone if rape or assault claims are being brought against them. Like I said — I truly hate him. I think he’s a sh*tty guy and self-absorbed, and not a good person. But I don’t think he’d do something like this. I really don’t.”

Corinne claims that she didn’t remember anything the next morning about the incident. Some sources have told TMZ that she was “stumbling drunk” and was allegedly dragged back to her hotel room by BIP crew. DeMario is denying it fully, and says that the “character assassination” has gotten him fired and forced him into hiding. He’s lawyered up, as has Corinne. These are all still allegations, and the incident is being investigated thoroughly.

