This Fan Favorite Couple From ‘The Challenge’ Is Divorced & We’re Not Okay

MTV fans, you’re about to be seriously heartbroken. A couple that we watched fall in love on ‘The Challenge’ has ended their relationship. (They have to join the next ‘Exes’ right?)

Tori Hall, who started her MTV career on Road Rules: Viewers’ Revenge, and Brad Fiorenza, who we first met on Real World: San Diego, have split for good. The couple met and fell in love on The Gauntlet III in 2008 and continued their relationship on The Duel II and Cutthroat. They officially married in 2010, and actually have two children together, John, 5, and Chase, 2.

However, on a recent episode of the Brain Candy Podcast, hosted by MTV vets Sarah Rice and Susie Meister, it was revealed that the two had split, and that Brad was now somehow involved with KellyAnne Judd, Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported. KellyAnne and Brad both competed on The Ruins, and afterward, Brad said he wouldn’t do another challenge without Tori (he didn’t). So what happened? Well, it hasn’t been revealed yet, but Tori did confirm that she and Brad are indeed, divorced.

Following the podcast, one fan angrily tweeted at Susie for revealing the secret — to which she responded with, “they’ve been divorced a long time. Tori and I talk almost every day. We’re all good.” With that, Tori also responded: “I didn’t hear the episode, but Susie and I are all good,” she wrote. “I’m not that big of a deal where my divorce requires a statement.”

I didn't hear the episode, but Susie and I are all good. 💕 I'm not that big of a deal where my divorce requires a statement. Haha 😉 — Tori Fiorenza (@ToriFiorenza) June 16, 2017

We have to hope that this means Brad and Tori could both return to a challenge, possibly as a team on an upcoming season of Exes. Plus, KellyAnne could team up with Cohutta! Tori tweeted on May 16 that she was watching Champs Vs. Pros and it was making her want “to compete again… this is what the show is all about;” Brad also recently tweeted that it will be incredible whenever he does return — so it’s just a matter of time.

HollywoodLifers, are you sad about Brad and Tori’s split?