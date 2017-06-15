Corinne Olympios’ Ex Boyfriend Slams ‘BIP’ Star As ‘Irresponsible’ After Sex Scandal

As more shocking details are revealed about the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ sex scandal involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, her ex Keith Berman says he’s ‘not surprised’ this happened to her because she’s ‘irresponsible.’ Yikes!



We take sexual assault very seriously at HL, so we were stunned to hear Corinne Olympios claim that DeMario Jackson had sexual relations with her while she was highly intoxicated on Bachelor In Paradise. The worst part? None of the producers stepped in to help her. One person who wasn’t as shocked about the situation was her ex-boyfriend Keith Berman. Keith tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “Corinne has always been irresponsible and I’m not surprised at all by this, I don’t expect it to be any different.” Jeez.

At first Keith seemed to be blaming Corinne’s carelessness for what happened, but then he went on to explain that he thinks this is some kind of plot for fame. “She claimed she wanted to have a serious career when we met in Los Angeles,” he said. “But clearly she’s already a washed up reality star.” We seriously don’t think that Corinne would lie about such serious allegations, but the truth will come out in the ABC investigation, we’re sure.

Keith has been speaking out against Corinne since she appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2016. Keith claimed on his blog that Corinne was actually engaged before the show, and that she was faking it for the fame. After she bashed him in an interview, he went ham. “If you’re going to come at me Corinne your going to get EXPOSED! Your Bachelor stint was a complete sham and now the whole town knows it! You HAD A FIANCÉE THE ENTIRE SHOW! You FAKED THE WHOLE THING! Trust me I know exactly who her “Mystery man/ real ex boyfriend/fiancée” is!” So far, neither claim has been confirmed so we’ll just have to wait and see.

