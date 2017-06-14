Tiny Punishing T.I. For Bernice Burgos Romance By Hiring ‘Hot As Hell’ Personal Trainer

She’s getting back at him! Tiny is furious at T.I. for his relationship with Bernice Burgos and now she’s getting back at him by hiring her own very hot personal trainer. HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Tameka “Tiny” Harrison, 41, is taking matters in her own hands when it comes to her disapproval of T.I., 36, dating Bernice Burgos, 37. The reality show star has hired an extremely attractive personal trainer to keep her in shape while keeping T.I. on his toes. “Tiny loves having the shoe on the other foot, now he knows how she felt when he was with Bernice. Tiny and all her friends think this man is hot as hell and T.I. knows it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. See gorgeous pics of the controversial duo here!

With the constant dramatic ups and downs of the former couple’s relationship, it’s no surprise that Tiny is coming up with ways to get back at T.I. and this new trainer might just be the perfect way to do it. “Tiny wants T.I. to feel the burn the way she did, she knows she’s hurting him,” the source continued. “He’s been sending Tiny messages questioning her about this guy, he’s having a meltdown. This guy is exactly her type. His name’s Kory Phillips and he owns a couple of gyms. He’s younger than TI and taller than him too. He’s got dreads and a six pack and lots of tattoos, he’s perfect.” Wow! It sounds like T.I. has some tough competition if he’s at all thinking of getting back with Tiny!

Tiny has been having a hard time with her pending divorce from the hip hop artist and when Bernice came into the mix, it seemed to really shake things up. There’s been some talk about her and T.I. reconciling, but no matter what happens, we hope they can move forward gracefully and choose the best outcome possible for their three children. In the end, that’s of course what matters most!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Tiny’s punishment tactic for T.I.? Let us know your opinion!