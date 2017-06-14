‘PLL’ Investigation: Was That Spencer’s Twin Kissing Toby?

Something just isn’t sitting right with me about that Spencer and Toby hookup. Could that have been Spencer’s secret twin making out with Toby? Here are some interesting hints that have me thinking something’s rotten in Rosewood.

Okay, I have a feeling poor Toby Cavanaugh is being deceived big time. In my personal PLL-loving opinion, that was not Spencer Hastings in that hot Spoby scene on the June 13 episode of Pretty Little Liars. Spencer shows up at Toby’s cabin door towards the end of the episode, and there’s just something off about her. First of all, the leather jacket and black and blue dress does not jibe with Spencer’s usual style. She’s also not wearing the signature watch that Spencer usually wears and was wearing earlier in the episode. My spidey senses are telling me this chick might be Spencer’s twin.

While making conversation, Toby says, “I figured you’d be in Rosewood keeping tabs on Tanner’s case.” Spencer’s reply is very suspicious. “What’s going to happen is going to happen,” she says. Hold up. There’s no way that’s Spencer. Toby starts to pick up that Spencer is acting fishy and says, “That doesn’t sound like the Spencer I know.”

Spencer makes a move on Toby, and I’m giving major side-eye. I’m a huge Spoby fan, but Spencer is just acting so strange. The real Spencer knows that Toby is still grieving Yvonne’s death and is in a vulnerable state. However, she does have the scar where Spencer was shot. But that could be makeup and/or Spencer’s twin could have a scar as well. Who knows? Anything can happen on Pretty Little Liars. Maybe I’m just overreacting, but that Spoby scene gave me the same weird vibe I got during the Spencer/Wren scene at the airport.

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that was Spencer’s twin with Toby? Let us know!