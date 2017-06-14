Lamar Odom Feels Betrayed By Khloe Kardashian’s Fertility Lies: It’s A ‘Stab To The Heart’

Lamar Odom was just as shocked as you were when Khloe Kardashian said she ‘fake tried’ to get pregnant when they were married! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Lamar feels ‘betrayed’ after watching his ex-wife tell the world that she only pretended to have a child with him. Get the shocking details.

Lamar Odom, 37, is hurting over his ex-wife’s bombshell on the Keeping up With The Kardashians finale, June 11. After Khloe Kardashian, 32, admitted to faking fertility treatments when they were married, he was crushed. “Lamar saw what Khloe had to say about not really trying to get pregnant with him and honestly, it was a stab to the heart,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He feels totally betrayed.”

Although Lamar’s life hasn’t gone as planned — hence, his 2015 coma and 2016 divorce to Khloe — “he’s owning up to his mistakes” a source close to the former NBA player says. “Meanwhile, Khloe blames him for everything and takes no accountability. But, while they were married, she had always said that she felt like he was her soul mate; and having babies with him was all she wanted. Nonetheless, now, she’s saying it was all lies.” Wow.

[SPOILERS AHEAD] – In case you missed the KUWTK [season 13] finale, Khloe dropped a major bombshell that we didn’t see coming. When she visited the Kardashians’ family doctor, Andy Huang, M.D., her intensions were to get check out to be a potential surrogate for Kim‘s third child. And, when she was questioned about her pregnancy history, Khloe said, “I fake tried [to get pregnant].” She was referring to her infertility issues with Lamar. “I was married, so I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest so I kept pretending I was doing it.”

Later in the episode, Khloe elaborated on her fertility confession in an on-camera testimonial. “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar,” she admitted. However, “I had to stop, because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage. I knew, you know, that it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into. And I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him, like, even when it made me look like I was the problem. But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders, because he had a lot of other, deeper shit to deal with.”

Although Khloe was candid about her faked attempts to get pregnant, she failed to mention if her family knew about the secret. Kim sat next to Khloe at the doctor’s office, but, she didn’t react. Hopefully we will get more insight into that moment when KUWTK returns for season 14.

Khloe’s shocking admission wasn’t the only baby chatter on the show’s finale. She also gushed about her current relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers, power forward, Tristan Thompson, 26. “He wants to have kids now,” Khloe told Kourtney, 38. Then, Khloe anxiously admitted, “He wants to have like five or six kids with me … Knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s scary. It’s like a really big step.” Nonetheless, Khloe said, “I am really excited about my future. Me and Tristan, we’re doing so well.” Awe!

