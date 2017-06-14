George Clooney Brought To Tears In Delivery Room After Twins’ Birth: It Was So ‘Moving’

From the minute they were born, Ella & Alexander Clooney have had their dad George wrapped around their little fingers! In fact, a new report claims the actor couldn’t help shedding some major tears when he 1st met his children, as their ‘beautiful’ arrival was both ‘moving’ & ’emotional’ for everyone!

It’s safe to say the happiest day of George Clooney‘s, 56, life was June 6, 2017 — the day his and Amal Clooney‘s, 39, twins, Ella and Alexander, were born. The little ones, who are the first children for both Amal and George, entered the world via a planned cesarean section in London, and according to Life & Style magazine, the proud father was right there in the delivery room to witness their births. Even better, he apparently became so overwhelmed with joy, that he couldn’t contain his emotions. “[The birth] was such an emotional and moving experience, he was in tears,” an insider revealed to the publication.

We don’t blame for George for getting teary during the special moment, after all, apparently Ella and Alexander’s arrival was magical for EVERYONE who was there — including Amal’s mother Baria Alamuddin. “Oh my God, they were so beautiful, so happy, so contented,” the new grandmother gushed, according to People magazine. “You just look at [George and Amal] and you feel like they’ve been a mother and father for their whole lives — the way they held the babies, the way they looked at them. It was indescribable joy and pride.” And while George’s parents, Nick and Nina, were not present for the actual birth, they met the twins from their Kentucky home via Skype just moments after they were born.

“It was magnificent,” Nick said of seeing his new grandchildren for the first time. “These are two perfect picture-postcard babies! They were in Amal’s arms, and there were both stunning. It was perfect. It was cliche perfect.” Nick added that the babies were alert and active during the video chat, and it wasn’t just Ella and Alexander who were looking radiant. Apparently Amal was absolutely glowing! “You know 1940’s movies where the women just had a baby and they looked gorgeous?” Nick said. “My God!”

Soon after the infants arrived, the Clooneys announced they were new parents to the rest of the world. “Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy, and doing fine,” the family’s statement to the public read. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” LOL. “Everything serious has to be funny, or nobody believes it in our family,” Nick explained. And while sedating George was clearly a joke, the new dad IS feeling overwhelmed with his newfound fatherhood — but in the best possible way!

“This change is more profound than any change in his life, and he is excited,” Nick revealed. Baria added, “These babies are going to add so much joy to their lives.” And we couldn’t agree more. Already, George reportedly feels like his life is more meaningful. “George feels he’s replaced his carefree way of life with a new, more fulfilling one,” the Life & Style source concluded. “He’s going to be majorly hands-on with the kids.”

