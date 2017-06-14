The official music video for the ‘Descendants 2’ single ‘What’s My Name’ premiered on June 14 and it is AMAZING! Uma proves she really is the daughter of ‘The Little Mermaid’s Ursula in this totally fierce video!

What’s her name? Her name is UMA! The music video for Descendants 2 song “What’s My Name” is all kinds of amazing. Uma (China Anne McClain) looks gorgeous with long, turquoise braids and her sassy pirate outfit. Uma is the daughter of Disney villain royalty, The Little Mermaid’s Ursula, and she’s definitely inherited her mom’s passion and epic performance skills. Uma is joined in the music video by her pirate gang that includes her two hunky henchman, Harry (Thomas Doherty) and Gil (Dylan Playfair), who are the songs of Peter Pan’s Captain Hook and Beauty & The Beast’s Gaston.

Uma, Harry, and Gil show off their insane dance moves in the video. There’s also an amazing moment where Harry raps! “You know what they say, bad girls have all the fun,” the swoonworthy pirate raps. You got that right! She’s the captain of their pirate gang, and he’s her first mate. China told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Harry and Gil are “ride or die” for Uma. “They ride with the tide together,” she said. “Always.”

“What’s My Name” is just one of many songs China will be singing on the Descendants 2 soundtrack. She’ll also be performing a new rendition of The Little Mermaid classic “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” China told HollywoodLife.com that her performance is going to be different from the original version and will have more of a “hip-hop edge.” We can’t wait to hear it!

Uma is new to the Descendants world, and she’s making quite the name for herself. In Descendants 2, she’ll be going up against Mal (Dove Cameron). Uma harbors some massive bad blood towards Ben (Mitchell Hope), Mal, and the other VKs after not being chosen to go over to Auradon Prep in original movie. Uma is determined to break the barrier between the Isle of the Lost and Auradon so that all villains can be free. Descendants 2 will premiere July 21 on 5 different networks: Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Freeform, and Lifetime.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the “What’s My Name” music video? Let us know!