‘Pretty Little Liars’ Recap: Hanna & Caleb Get Married Before All Hell Breaks Loose

SO much happened on the June 13 episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ — it’s almost insane. Not only did Hanna and Caleb get married, but Aria was outed as working with A.D., Toby returned to Rosewood, and Archer Dunhill’s dead body turned up in the most unexpected place!

Our jaws were on the floor for the entire duration of the June 13 episode of Pretty Little Liars. First, Lieutenant Tanner returned on the scene as the lead investigator in Archer Dunhill’s murder, and she turned up the heat on the Liars. In fact, after searching all the girls’ homes, she found a lot of evidence that pointed towards their guilt. But since she didn’t listen to them when they were being chased by A five years ago — and they ended up getting kidnapped — she gave them a chance to come clean so she could help them this time around. They unsurprisingly refused.

Mona also outed Aria as being on A.D.’s team. We’re not quite sure how she figured this out, but she relayed the information to the girls and then the girls confronted Aria. Aria tried apologizing, but they weren’t having it. Spencer even blamed Aria for her parents’ divorce. After a few hours, however, Spencer realized she once kidnapped Ezra’s kid to save Toby from A, so she was open to hearing Aria out. But in the middle of their conversation, Tanner knocked on the door and told Aria that they discovered she was out of town the night Dunhill was murdered (thanks to a surveillance camera at a traffic stop). It was a blatant lie, but only Spencer and Aria knew that. So A.D. gave Aria a “Get Out Of Jail Free” card and that pissed Spencer off.

A.D. also presented the PLLs with choice designed to drive a wedge between them.

