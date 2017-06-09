Celebrity Tattoo Artist Accuses Actor Cody Deal Of Sexual Assault On An Airplane

Stephanie Anders is accusing ‘Hangover’ actor, Cody Deal of sexually assaulting her on a United flight on May 31. She’s since taken to social media to promise that she will ‘destroy’ the actor, who says her claims are completely made up. Now, their lawyers are going at it and United may face another controversial lawsuit.

Stephanie Anders, a tattoo artist to the stars, is accusing actor, Cody Deal, of sexually assaulting her on a United flight to LA on May 31, 2017, according to TMZ. The actor, who’s appeared in blockbusters such as, The Hangover, is fearlessly denying the sexual assault accusations. Anders has since taken to social media [see below] to tell part of her story, and TMZ has spoken with both parties lawyers.

Here’s what happened: Anders was flying back to home to LA from her best friend’s funeral on May 31, when she fell asleep in her seat. The tattoo and piercing artist admitted that she kept to herself on the United flight due to her fear of flying. She claims she was abruptly woken up by Deal sitting next to her, allegedly touching her inappropriately, with his hands all over her butt.

Anders also claims that Deal became aggressive when she put him on blast to a flight attendant. She says that Deal allegedly told the flight attendant that the touching was consensual. Anders later recalled that he made her seem like a “crying wolf” to the flight attendant.

The tattoo artist made a citizen’s arrest against the actor once the plane landed. And, she has publicly promised that she will do everything in her power to “destroy” the actor. On the other end, Deal claims she made up the whole story. He claims that she was angry [on the plane] because he got pissed off when she repeatedly coughed on him.

Anders’ lawyer’s take: Ben Meiselas and Mark Geragos tell the site that they plan on suing both Deal and United Airlines. Why? — The attorneys believe that the airline is to blame for their lack of “sexual assault protocol.” Anders’ legal team also feels as though it was shocking that the flight attendant didn’t take further action, other than moving Anders’ to another seat across the aisle.

Deal’s lawyer’s take: Michael Kraut told the outlet that his client never touched Anders and never voiced that anything was consensual. Kraut says if anything, Deal’s knees only touched Anders because he is a 6’4″ man who was trying to fit into an airplane seat. Kraut claims that Anders doesn’t have a case because there’s apparently zero witnesses and she’s claiming to have been sexually assaulted when she was not even “conscious.” Kraut says his client was interviewed by both the police and the FBI, and both parties refused to arrest him. Deal’s lawyer even says that Anders is subject to a false imprisonment allegation against her, which she can be sued for. And, that’s exactly what he and his client intend to do.

Now, the case is in the hands of the LA City Attorney, where the matter will reportedly be handled in an informal office hearing. However, TMZ claims the City Attorney says that he reserves the right to prosecute. Nonetheless, Deal’s lawyer claims that The City Attorney’s office decided not to file any criminal charges against the actor.

Anders, who owns Royal Heritage Tattoo and Piercing in LA has an impressive list of celeb clients, which include, Jessica Alba, AJ McLean and Gwyneth Paltrow.

