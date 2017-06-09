Kim Kardashian Before She Was Famous: WATCH Her Talk About Cleaning Out Paris Hilton’s Closet

Can you say #FlashbackFriday?! ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ may be in season 13, but long before Kim Kardashian found fame she was cleaning out closets for Hollywood stars — and you can WATCH her talk about her job, (and her reality TV aspirations!), below.

It’s hard to remember life in the pre-Kardashian era, a time before Kim Kardashian was a household name with a $51-million dollar fortune — but low and behold, in this recently discovered clip, we’re reminded of simpler times before Kim and her famous family created their reality TV empire. Although Kim was cleaning out closets for famous celebs by day, she always had an entrepreneurial spirit!

In the clip, Kim’s being interviewed as she highlights her day-to-day work to the camera, which consisted of cleaning out the closets of Hollywood’s elite. “I go to my clients’ homes and I help them clean out their closets,” Kim says as she explains her job. “We take whatever they don’t want and I sell it for them on eBay.”

Kim goes on to list out the names of all of her celeb clients, which included her close pal, Paris Hilton, among others. “Catherine Bach, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Brandy, Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford, Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife, Rob Lowe and his wife, Kenny G and his wife,” she says.

"i really want to do some kind of show that shows my life and what i do and my closet stuff" pic.twitter.com/LYmjH2l17E — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) June 8, 2017

Although this was long before we were graced with Keeping up with the Kardashians, prior to Kim created a booming $51-million fortune with all of her business ventures, and long before she married Kanye West, she always aspired to be a reality TV queen. “I would totally do a show,” she says in the clip. “I really want to do some kind of show that shows my life and what I do and my closet stuff. All of that would be really fun for me, cause that’s so natural.”