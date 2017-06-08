4 Places To Re-Sell Your Prom Dress: How You Can Quickly Make Some Extra Summer Cash

You’ve already taken too many selfies to count in your prom dress and now that the big night is over, you’re left with the look hanging in your closet — but that doesn’t have to be the case! A slew of sites make re-selling your dress easier than ever before, so we rounded up the best places to sell your prom dress.

As much as you love your prom dress, chances are you probably won’t wear it again. Don’t get me wrong…from college formals to weddings, you very well might still have the chance to slip back into it, but if you’re feeling like the dress already served a purpose and you would prefer to have a little extra cash in your pocket, you’re in luck! One gal’s discarded prom look is another’s treasure, so we’re rounding up the best places to sell your prom dress online — and that’s not all! You can also sell your prom shoes and accessories, too.

Poshmark:

Not only can you upload your prom dress, shoes, and accessories, but you can create a virtual closet of all the items you’re ready to discard, right from your phone. Once an item sells, Poshmark will send you a shipping label, you’ll print it out, and send your item out to the buyer. Pro tip: hang up your dress and try to photograph it with a clean background so that shoppers can get a good look at it. Follow other people’s closets and join shopping parties to maximize exposure.

Ebay:

You can never go wrong with Ebay! You can simply upload photos and create a listing from your phone. Pro tip: do a little research. Of course, you’ll see what other dresses are listed for, but it’s even more important to look up what they actually sold for to get an idea of how you should price your frock.

Prom Again:

Simply create an account and upload of photo of your frock. Once it’s purchased you’ll get paid and will ship your item direct to the buyer. Pro tip: determine whether or not you want to handle the price of shipping or if you want the buyer to be responsible for it. It’s much easier to figure out how much it’ll cost to ship and then add the fee onto the total price when you list your dress. The site re-sells formalwear and accessories, too!

Yoogi’s Closet:

If you don’t want to deal with shipping your dress to the buyer, try Yoogi’s Closet. The site will give you a quote for your dress and then you’ll ship it to them so they can determine the final value, based on condition, authenticity, etc. Next, they’ll give you a final offer price. Pro tip: If you aren’t satisfied with the quote, ask them to ship it back to you!