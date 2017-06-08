How You Can Wear Boots In The Summer Without Overheating, Like Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has been mastering all of the hottest summer trends & her latest look is one of our faves. She’s been rocking boots as a summer shoe & if you want to follow in her footsteps, we have tips on how you can pull off the look, too!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is such a trendsetter and she’s always trying out the latest in fashion. Lately, her style has transformed, due to the fact that she has a new stylist, Marni Senofonte. She’s been more daring when it comes to her outfits and lately she’s been loving boots as a summer shoe — who would have thought? With the weather not feeling like summer, boots are a perfect way to dress up your outfit and Kendall proved it’s appropriate for summer. What do you guys think of the trend — will you try it?

Summer boots are the hottest trend and aside from Kendall, some of our other fave gals like Bella and Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, have been rocking boots as well. Kendall first wore her white leather ankle boots when she headed to the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic with a gorgeous green floral off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. Then she paired the same white leather boots with a white corset mini dress, proving there’s so many different ways to style them.

If you want to wear boots in the summer without overheating, be sure to wear a thin cotton sock to avoid blisters, especially since your feet will probably be sweating and sliding around. Also, a heavy suede boot is probably not the best look if you’re trying to stick to summer, but a leather or light tan suede boot will do the trick. You can pair the boots with a mini dress like Kendall, for either an evening or daytime occasion. Or you can style them like Selena did, with jeans and a t-shirt.

What do you guys think of the summer boots trend? Will you try it?