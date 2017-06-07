Mandy Harvey: 5 Things To Know About The Deaf Singer Who Won Everyone’s Hearts On ‘AGT’

If you haven’t seen it already, you’re missing out — grab your tissues right now and watch Mandy Harvey’s audition on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ The 29-year-old singer performed for the judges on the June 7 episode, got the golden buzzer, and moved everyone.

Mandy Harvey doesn’t just have a great voice — she has one heck of a story. She revealed that while she had been singing since he was a little girl, at 18 she lost her hearing — and nearly gave up on. Instead, she powered through and learned how to sing and play guitar, without hearing. She wrote the original song she performed, “Try,” because, “after I lost my hearing, I gave up. But I want to do more with my life than just give up,” she told the judges on America’s Got Talent‘s week two auditions. Simon Cowell, Mel B., Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel were all in awe, and Simon hit the Golden Buzzer after saying, “Mandy, I don’t think you’re going to need a translator for this.” So, who is she? Here’s everything to know:

1. Mandy has been singing for years.

She grew up with three siblings and starting sing very young, regardless of a few hearing problems. In 1998, she moved to Colorado at age 10 to attend Twin Peaks Charter Academy and enrolled in singing competitions. In high school, she was named “Top Female Vocalist” at her graduation. In college, she was one of 15 students accepted to Colorado State University to be vocal majors.

2. She was discouraged after losing her hearing.

She lost 110 decibels — full hearing — in both ears during her freshman year of college due to a connective tissue disorder that effected her nerves. She was so discouraged, she left the program and started taking American Sign Language classes and courses in Elementary Education in Longmont, Colorado.

3. Her love for music powered through — she returned to performing in 2008; now, she has four three albums.

She released All of Me in 2014, After You’ve Gone in 2010, and Smile in 2009.

4. She’s also an inspirational speaker.

Mandy is an ambassador for “No Barriers USA” and “Invisible Disabilities Association,” hoping to inspire others to get through whatever personal barriers they’re facing.

5. She’s writing a book, according to her site.

