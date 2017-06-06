Janet Jackson Drops 50 Lbs In 5 Months After Having Baby At 50: How She Did It Revealed

Dropping baby weight can be really hard, and it only gets more difficult with age. Janet Jackson has defied the odds by having a baby at 50 AND shedding 50 pounds less than six months after giving birth to her son. We’ve got the details on how she did it.

While Janet Jackson, 51, seemed almost super human by having her first child at 50-years-old, it turns out she’s just like the rest of us when it comes to losing weight. The new mom gave birth to son Eissa El Mana back on Jan. 3, 2017, and since she’s resuming her postponed tour in the fall, the pounds had to come off. A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the singer has been “training, dieting and eating clean,” and has dropped 50 pounds already. The “Rhythm Nation” star is super private so we haven’t seen any new pics of her outside her London home recently, but we’re sure she looks terrific!

“Her pregnancy and having a healthy baby were her top priority, so when she canceled her last tour, she knew that she would be making it up to all of her fans once she got on the road again,” the source adds. She will be kicking things off on Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana so she’s still got a couple of more months to get in tip-top performance shape. Janet dramatically postponed her tour back in Apr. 2016, when she said in a video message to fans that, “My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour. Please, if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up. Doctor’s orders. But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

While Janet and billionaire Wissam El Mana, 42, joyfully welcomed their first-born child, their marriage took a turn for the worse just a few months later when the couple split up in April. Fortunately, the breakup was an amicable one, as they have had nothing but kind words for one another. Until she hits the road, she’ll be living in England nearby Wissam’s place. “She’ll call London home,” their source says. “She’s adjusted to life in London and co-parenting with her estranged husband.” As long as her baby is happy and grows up surrounded by lots of love, that’s what matters.

