‘Bachelorette’ Bad Boy Chad Johnson Dating Gorgeous Model Zoe Baron

He’s not searching for love anymore! Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson, 28, excitingly admitted that he is currently dating gorgeous model Zoe Baron, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. The new sexy couple have only been dating on and off for a few months, but things seem to be getting serious very quickly and they made things official just a couple of weeks ago.

The hunky former contestant told ET that he first spoke with Zoe after she sent him a business email and asked him how “to get in shape.” “We actually just met up at a big seafood place and just had some drinks and linguine,” he said about their first date. When asked how happy he was with the new pairing, the reality star stated that he was “so happy. On a scale from one to happy, I’m totally happy.” Awww! We have to admit we love hearing about happiness! Chad also shared that though they haven’t said a formal “I love you” yet, they do send loving text messages to each other.

Chad, who is originally from Oklahoma, has been quite successful with his run on TV and has some more busy times coming up. This summer, he is set to appear on the upcoming second season of the series Famously Single with Dancing with the Stars professional Karina Smirnoff, 39, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 31, and British model Calum Best, 36. As we continue to be entertained by Chad, we hope his career and love life continue to thrive!

