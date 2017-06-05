L&HH’ Star Mimi Faust Flashes Major Cleavage In Push-Up Bra For Glamour Shoot — Sexy Pics

Ooh la la! ‘Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust is letting us behind the scenes of her latest beauty shoot and she looks a-maz-ing. We’ve got the video where she’s wearing a nude push-up bra to look flaunt her massive cleavage and appear almost naked!

Yowza! Mimi Faust always looks incredible but she’s really outdone herself for her latest beauty campaign. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star defies age as the 47-year-old is simply stunning while being photographed for her new website that includes everything you could ever want to know about the beauty. In a behind the scenes video from her glamour shoot, she’s seen in a nude push up bra to give her the most ample cleavage possible. An assistant even sprays water on her boobs to make them glisten as a hairstylist grooms her tresses so her hair flows perfectly over her shoulders.

Mimi preens for the camera as Ol’ Dirty Bastard featuring Kelis‘ “Got Your Money” plays over the video. She’s wearing hot pink lipstick that really sets off her pout perfectly. The reality star is such a natural in front of the camera and we can’t wait to see what this photo shoot is for. She changes into a black strapless push-up bra midway though the video, and it looks like the focus of the beauty shoot is going to be all from her breasts on up.

Getting pampered by makeup artists and hair stylists must be a welcome relief from the drama on Love & Hip Hop. She filed a temporary restraining order against Joseline Hernandez, 30, to keep Stevie J‘s fellow ex away from her and especially her seven-year-old daughter Eva by the music producer.

Mimi told AJC Radio & TV Talk,” that she had to shield their child from that “crazy woman.” She said, “I’m not angry. I’m not jealous. People think this is a f—king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I don’t give a f— about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show.” She said she had to protect her daughter from the craziness on the show and especially the volatile relationship between Stevie and Joseline. “I don’t want my daughter around anyone of that nature.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mimi's glam look?

