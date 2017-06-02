Bernice Burgos & T.I.: How He Blew $100K Spoiling Her With Jewelry In One Month

REX/Shutterstock/Instagram

Hello there, big spender! T.I. has been spoiling Bernice Burgos with all kinds of lavish gifts, which unfortunately is burning a big hole in his pocket. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the rapper blew over $100K on his new girl in one month!

Bernice Burgos and T.I., 36, are a match made in heaven. She has expensive taste, he’s willing to pay for it. “Tip’s throwing so much money at Bernice to keep her happy and to keep her quiet,” an insider close to the situation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In the past month alone he’s spent more than a hundred grand. He gives her stacks of cash, jewelry, and now he’s even talking about buying her a new car.” Unsurprisingly Bernice has set her sights on best, most expensive ride there is on the market — a souped-up Lamborghini with all the bells and whistles similar to Nicki Minaj‘s, plus that custom paint job.

The “Whatever You Like” rapper isn’t playing the fool, though. He knows exactly what he’s doing by blowing so much cash. “Spoiling her with money and gifts is the only way to keep her happy and loyal because he’s really not around that much for her,” the insider continues. “He doesn’t want her dating any other guys, but he also doesn’t want her telling anyone his personal businesses either.” Remember, T.I. is still walking on eggshells around estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who seriously dislikes Bernice and the way she’s milking her soon-to-be ex-husband for everything he’s worth.

This obviously puts the hip-hop star in an uncomfortable situation. He’s trying to make two women — who basically hate each other — happy at the same time. After going back and forth for months, it seems T.I. can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. “[I’m] no longer on bad terms with anyone. I’m declaring it. Dislike me by yourself. I wish you the best,” read a post he shared on Instagram. “Mood.” Bring on that peace, no-haters lifestyle!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. is spending too much money on Bernice?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.