Apple bottom jeans? Check. Bernice Burgos got low with one of her best girlfriends at a wild dance party on the night of May 31. The ladies pulled off some seductive moves, grinding on each other inside their hotel room that was lit up in neon green lights.

Shake it, Bernice Burgos! The supposed new girlfriend of T.I. made a provocative statement on Snapchat last night by filming her sexy dance party inside her hotel room, presumably in Los Angeles since HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that T.I. flew her out there to join him on his Hustle Gang Tour. The night was packed with gorgeous women, disco lights, and epic dance moves that we’ve come to expect from Bernice. Just the other day she shared a video of herself twerking in a skin-tight bodysuit that hugged her voluptuous curves in all the right places! Fans following her social media accounts must be drooling at this point, and the same goes for her new man!

But wait — the party doesn’t stop there! Bernice is headed to Detroit tomorrow (June 2) to host the All White Everything event at one of the city’s most poppin’ clubs. Can we expect the “Whatever You Like” rapper to make an appearance as well? They’ve basically been joined at the hip for weeks now, and their romantic trip to LA has made her feel like a queen. “T.I. spoiled Bernice,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He put her up in her own suite, gave her a driver, and shopping money. He even sent she and her daughter to Disneyland for the day. He might not be making things public with Bernice, but he still spoils her, he’s good to her.”

As lucky as the brunette beauty sounds, she’s still not getting 100% from T.I., which is basically her only wish at this point. Yes, the dollar bills, luxurious hotel suits, and expensive shoes are nice, but what about love? What about a real, no bullsh*t, no excuses romance? He’s not up for it just yet following the Tiny split. Sounds like money really doesn’t buy happiness.

