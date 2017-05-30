T.I. Flies Bernice Burgos To LA To Join Him On Tour: Spoiling Her With Shopping Sprees

Bernice Burgos sure is living the good life with T.I. now that his marriage with Tiny is over. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on how he flew her out to L.A. for a sexy hookup and treated her to lavish shopping sprees.

T.I. hasn’t been able to spend much time with undercover love Bernice Burgos these days as he’s in the middle of his Hustle Gang Tour, but he’s still making room to see her any chance he gets. The 36-year-old rapper is playing in Los Angeles on May 29 and he paid for her to travel to the City of Angels to spend a sexy night with the former reality star ahead of the show. “Bernice and T.I. were together last night (May 28). He flew her and her youngest daughter to LA so he could see her. She was with him last night, they spent the night together,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“T.I. spoiled Bernice. He put her up in her own suite, gave her a driver and shopping money. And he sent she and her daughter to Disneyland for the day. He might not be making things public with Bernice, but he still spoils her, he’s good to her. She wants him to claim her more in public, but in the meantime he’s treating her very well,” our insider adds. They’ve been pretty careful about not being photographed together, yet with as much as their romance is heating up, it’s only a matter of time before he ends up making things official.

Bernice, 37, seemed to be enjoying the beautiful Southern California weather after their night of passion, sunning herself on a balcony while showing off her amazing cleavage in a sports bra while wearing tons of blingy jewelry, including a diamond-encrusted “B” necklace, a big gold watch and a matching bracelet. We’ve seen those before so the goods aren’t brand new, but we’re dying to see what kind of luxe stuff she bought on her LA shopping spree!

@shellystarlashes 😍🍫 A post shared by http://www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on May 29, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Tip will finally go public with Bernice? Is she just a rebound from Tiny or are they destined for a deeper relationship?

