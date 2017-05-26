Is Brad Pitt Preparing To Remove His Angelina Jolie Tattoos To Have A ‘Fresh Start’

SplashNews

Bye bye Angelina Jolie! Brad Pitt is reportedly trying to rid his body of all of the tattoos he got in honor of his soon to be ex-wife. We’ve got all the details.

Brad Pitt picked up a new habit when he left Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie, and that was copying her love of getting inked. Unfortunately, many of his tattoos were in honor of the 41-year-old actress and now that they’re no longer together, he doesn’t want any reminders of his ex. “He’s making appointments to remove the tattoos he got for Angie. He’s ready for a fresh start and wants that reflected on his skin,” a source tells Star magazine in their latest issue. “It’s going to take at least a year to get rid of them, and they’ll leave scars,” they add.

Brad has Angie’s birthdate tattooed on his groin, squiggly drawings on his back that she drew after a night of passion, and matching tattoos drawn by a Thai monk that was meant to bind them spiritually, which is on his lower left torso. She also has tattoos in honor of Brad, including “Whiskey Bravo” on her inner right thigh, which is aviation language for “WB,” as the actor’s full name is William Bradley.

“He may just cover them up, but he has so many about Angie, he’ll end up needing a lot of huge pieces,” their source adds. Brad has already moved on to getting new inkings since his split from the Oscar winner, including a motorcycle on his left arm. It seems like he’s definitely hooked on her love of body art even though they are no longer a couple. His new ink was visible in Brad’s recent GQ Men’s Style issue where he laid bare all of the details of their heartbreaking split.

