Kate Bock: Get To Know The ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model & Kevin Love’s Girlfriend

If you’ve browsed the pages of ‘Sports Illustrated’ you’ve definitely seen the gorgeous, Kate Bock. But, did you know she’s the Canadian bombshell who’s dating Cavaliers star, Kevin Love? Now we know why he’s always smiling! Get the EXCLUSIVE scoop on the couple and SO much more!

If you don’t know who Kate Bock is, then you should probably make yourself familiar with the 24-year-old model. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner has been posing for the iconic magazine since 2003, where was named Rookie of the Year. And, that’s only the beginning.

We EXCLUSIVELY caught up with Kate at the 150th Anniversary of Harper’s Bazaar in New York City on April 19. And, she dished on everything from her workouts to her go-to snacks, and of course, her relationship with Cavs’ power forward, Kevin Love, 28! With the Cavs just one Celtics win away from clenching their spot in the NBA Finals, what better way to prepare for Game 5 than this?!

While we’re on the topic of Game 5, the Cavs will travel to Boston [tonight, May 25] after beating them on May 23, 112-99. Kevin had an incredible game on Tuesday, per usual. He threw his signature long-court passes and was a beast on the boards. Seriously, he had to be a QB in a past life.

With the Cavs on a roll in this year’s playoffs, we can’t help but notice that Kevin is literally having his best season yet. And, a large part of that may have to do with the fact that he’s genuinely happy off the court. He and Kate are the epitome of the ultimate power couple, and it was evident by her smile as soon as we mentioned his name.

We chatted with Kate just one day after the Cavs pulled a victory over the Pacers in Game 2 of the first round, 117-111; where her man also had yet another amazing game. “The Cavs performance in the playoffs has been legendary,” Kate gushed. “I love watching the games, they’re fun.” Us too, Kate!

Although she loves to watch, Kate laughed when we asked if she’d given her man any advice during the playoffs. “[Haha] no! Like I know what to say?!” LOL. Nonetheless, the model gave a “great” report on Kevin when she admitted that he’s “pumped up” about the playoffs.

Since Kate’s based in NYC for her modeling career and Kevin is obviously in Cleveland, we had to ask how they make the distance work. “I’m back and forth to Cleveland all of the time and luckily it’s not that far,” she said. And in that moment, it became clear that Kate and Kevin clearly put in equal effort to ensure that their relationship thrives.

But, what’s really the key to long distance? — “I never feel like it’s too long distance,” Kate admitted. “We’re both traveling all of the time, so we just kind of find each other every time we can. A lot of FaceTime!” Awe!

Moving on, Kate let us in on her fashion and workout secrets! And, she revealed the one on-the-go item that’s always in her bag!

What’s your go-to fashion piece for summer?

Bikinis! I just actually moved [to NYC] and loaded my new bikini section into my closet. I can’t wait to try them all on, pick my favorites and get ready for summer!

What’s the one casual clothing item you can’t stop wearing?

I love my high waisted jean shorts. Just classic high-waisted denim with a bodysuit and a body chain.

What designer do you find yourself wearing the most for everyday casual wear?

Denim Levis and Adidas sneakers. Nothing too crazy.

What’s a healthy snack that you travel on-the-go with?

Justin’s almond butter! It is with me at all times [that is when she literally opened her clutch and pulled out her Justin’s almond butter]. Vanilla is the best flavor. It’s the best snack for flights.

What workouts are you obsessed with at the moment?

I’ve been very into pilates recently. I run and do yoga, but pilates has been my favorite.

