‘Dirty Dancing’ Original Vs. New Cast: A Side-By-Side Guide Of Who’s Playing Who

Image Courtesy of ABC/Lionsgate

This new ‘Dirty Dancing’ cast is having the time of their lives — but how do they compare to the original? We put together a gallery of the OGs versus the newbies. Are you excited for the remake?

We all know that the comparisons between the original 1987 version of Dirty Dancing and today’s remake will be made, but the stars are hoping the flick will just make people happy. “I am really proud of it and about the entire cast and everything and the turnout of it,” Nicole Scherzinger, who portrays Penny in the remake, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively after she and co-star Colt Prattes performed on the finale of Dancing with the Stars.

“Hopefully people will just connect with it and feel our hearts from it,” she continued. “It is just a homage and with it being the 30th anniversary, and to see the dancing and the freedom of that time, going through the expression of dance and then to have that music, that is so great and so soulful, makes you want to dance and move.” We put together a gallery of the original stars versus the stars of the remake. Here’s the cast list:

Abigail Breslin as Baby (originally played by Jennifer Gray)

Colt Prattes as Johnny (originally played by Patrick Swayze)

Nicole Scherzinger as Penny (originally played by Cynthia Rhodes)

Sarah Hyland as Lisa (originally played by Jane Brucker)

Katey Sagal as Vivian (originally played by Miranda Garrison)

Debra Messing as Marjorie (originally played by Kelly Bishop)

Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Houseman (originally played by Jerry Orbach)

Shane Harper as Robbie Gould (originally played by Max Cantor)

HollywoodLifers, how do you think the new cast adds up?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.